Watch: This UFC competitor attempted to ‘pants’ his opponent ahead of their fight

But that’s exactly what happened ahead of Mike Perry’s bout with fellow American Max Griffin. As the pair came face-to-face, Perry and Griffin posed for the cameras before Perry did this.

The move didn’t quite come off, with Perry chuckling after his failed effort to pull Griffin’s trousers down ahead of their fight.

The two go head-to=head on February 24, where presumably “pantsing” will be the last thing on the athletes’ minds.