Watch this trick shot legend show off his pool prowess

Also known as Venom Trickshots, he’s a six-time Guinness World record holder and has won the world cup of trick shots twice.

It’s all the more impressive considering he was already 18 when he picked up a cue for the first time, when he got a mini pool table for his birthday.

The 29-year-old Frenchman learnt his first tricks after watching videos online, and two years later he started competing.