Watch this trick shot golfer nail a shot while doing a back flip

Gymnastics and golf are both Olympic sports, but until now that’s just about the only thing they had in common.

Thanks to US trick-shot golfer Garrett Clark, the two have been brought together at least. Clark, from Kansas, wants to earn a living from his social media accounts before playing on the PGA Tour.

If he ever does make it, he’s going to have to play a little more conservatively than this.

A novel technique.

Clark told the Press Association earlier in 2018 that he “got into trick shots in my living room about a year and a half ago,” adding that he practised shots “sometimes upwards of six hours a day”.

Indeed, that back flip shot was no fluke and here are 10 of Clark’s finest efforts to prove that.

Watch out for this guy causing carnage on the crazy golf courses.

