News And Finally

Thursday 31 May 2018

Watch this tennis player serve underarm after cramp got the better of him

And guess what? It worked.

Jared Donaldson celebrates winning a point at the 2018 French Open – (Thibault Camus/AP)
Jared Donaldson celebrates winning a point at the 2018 French Open – (Thibault Camus/AP)

By Max McLean, Press Association

You might remember underarm serves from PE lessons in primary school, but Jared Donaldson broke out the basic move on the biggest stage.

The 21-year-old, from the US, was engaged in a titanic fifth set against fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round at the French Open, when cramp set in.

In an effort to combat the effects of what became a four-hour match, Donaldson called on an alternative tactic.

Furthermore, it worked. Dimitrov’s return was long and Donaldson held serve to go 7-6 in front in the final set.

Dimitrov eventually prevailed 10-8 in the decider, however, with the match ending after 259 minutes.

Will Wimbledon-goers witness the energy-saving tactic at SW19 next month?

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News