Watch this sure-footed bear cleverly hunt his dinner dangling just out of reach

However, Bhalu, a sloth bear at Philadelphia Zoo, has shown he’s quite the puzzle solver – when there’s a pinata full of food at stake at least.

Somebody (Bhalu) was very excited (and determined) to get his recycled #EarthDay treats! Thanks to Zoo Educator Dani for sharing this great clip. Posted by Philadelphia Zoo on Monday, April 23, 2018

That footage shows Bhalu, a five-year-old male, tasked with bringing down a pinata of recycled newspaper and filled with his favourite edible treats from a tree.

Helped by his excellent sense of smell, exceptional climbing abilities and three-inch claws, Bhalu proved more than up to the challenge.