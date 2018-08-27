News And Finally

Monday 27 August 2018

Watch this silly bear fall into a pool at the zoo

Watch yourself there, bear.

A bear falls into the water at Nashville Zoo – (Nashville Zoo)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Bears are fearsome creatures, but even the most fearsome four-pawed beast can be made to look hilarious thanks to some loose footing.

The creature in question this time was filmed at Nashville Zoo, who, after proudly displaying its massive frame to onlookers, slipped and tumbled into the water below.

Some of us can bearly stand Mondays 🐻 Video Credit: Selena Galloway

Posted by Nashville Zoo on Monday, August 27, 2018

Shake it off mate, it doesn’t look like anybody noticed…

