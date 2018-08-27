Bears are fearsome creatures, but even the most fearsome four-pawed beast can be made to look hilarious thanks to some loose footing.

Watch this silly bear fall into a pool at the zoo

The creature in question this time was filmed at Nashville Zoo, who, after proudly displaying its massive frame to onlookers, slipped and tumbled into the water below.

Some of us can bearly stand Mondays 🐻 Video Credit: Selena Galloway Posted by Nashville Zoo on Monday, August 27, 2018

Shake it off mate, it doesn’t look like anybody noticed…

Press Association