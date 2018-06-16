Watch this school’s students lose it after Uruguay’s last-minute winner

Uruguay had been frustrated by a combination of poor finishing and bad luck in their opening game – Luis Suarez spurned chances and Edinson Cavani hit the post, but the 90th minute bore fruit for the two-time champions.

Carlos Sanchez swung an excellent free-kick into the Egypt box in search of the winner and Giminez’s powerful header provided just what Uruguay and their fans had been looking for.

The result puts Uruguay second in Group A, behind Russia on goal difference after the hosts won 5-0 against Saudi Arabia.

Imagine the celebrations if Suarez and co make their way to the latter stages of the tournament.