News And Finally

Saturday 16 June 2018

Watch this school’s students lose it after Uruguay’s last-minute winner

Uruguay broke the deadlock against Egypt in the 90th minute of their opening World Cup game.

Uruguay footballers celebrate a goal against Egypt at the World Cup – (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
Uruguay footballers celebrate a goal against Egypt at the World Cup – (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Children at a school in Uruguay demonstrated just what Jose Giminez’s goal against Egypt at the World Cup meant with an incredible reaction to the last-minute winner.

Uruguay had been frustrated by a combination of poor finishing and bad luck in their opening game – Luis Suarez spurned chances and Edinson Cavani hit the post, but the 90th minute bore fruit for the two-time champions.

Carlos Sanchez swung an excellent free-kick into the Egypt box in search of the winner and Giminez’s powerful header provided just what Uruguay and their fans had been looking for.

That’s what the World Cup means.

The result puts Uruguay second in Group A, behind Russia on goal difference after the hosts won 5-0 against Saudi Arabia.

Imagine the celebrations if Suarez and co make their way to the latter stages of the tournament.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News