Watch this racing presenter dramatically catch a loose horse at Chepstow

At The Races presenter Hayley Moore sent social media into a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon with her heroic manoeuvre to capture a loose horse at Chepstow.

At The Races presenter Hayley Moore sent social media into a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon with her heroic manoeuvre to capture a loose horse at Chepstow.

Moore, daughter of trainer Gary and sister to Ryan, regarded as the best jockey in the world by many, was working at the Welsh venue as the on-course reporter.

Amazing! @hayleyjanemoore @Chepstow_Racing pic.twitter.com/F1m6u9oBH5 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 22, 2018 After one furlong of the Bet And Watch At 188bet.co.uk Handicap, the David Evans-trained Give Em A Clump stumbled and unseated his rider Fran Berry. After the race, the horse came haring down the track with several people diving out of its path. However, Moore showed nerves of steel to stand in its way.

@AtTheRaces please thank Hayley - best laugh I’ve had in ages 😂 wouldn’t expect anything less from a Moore 💪 — Pat Smullen (@patjsmullen) May 22, 2018 While three-year-old Give Em A Clump slowed down, it was not enough to prevent Moore being knocked to ground – but she managed to keep hold of the reins. Without even dusting herself down, she went on to unsaddle the gelding before returning to her day job.

All in a day's work, @hayleyjanemoore! pic.twitter.com/lmln3oSGCl — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 22, 2018 Moore, who was an amateur rider before her career as a broadcaster took off, made light of the situation back on air. “They’ll have to put the divot back in, but luckily it’s on the jumps track so they’ll have time to get the truck on the track!” she said.

She added: “Keith Ottesen (clerk of the course) had got him to run down a good part of the track (to be caught), which is where we were. There were horsey people around and I thought I would try to help. “He had started to slow down – I wouldn’t have done it if he wasn’t! He just caught the side of my face, which is what knocked me down, but I’m fine.

“I just couldn’t bear the thought of him going round again, especially on quite a hot day. He had the blinkers on and I think he was panicking a little, he was running on adrenaline.

“I’m used to catching horses, but not quite like that!”

Press Association