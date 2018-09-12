Watch this prickly porcupine start her day with a lovely morning stroll

Pet owners across the world will be familiar with taking their dog for a morning walk, but how many will have seen a porcupine strolling along as the sun rises?

Pet owners across the world will be familiar with taking their dog for a morning walk, but how many will have seen a porcupine strolling along as the sun rises?

Chimba is an African crested porcupine at Minnesota Zoo. As one of the zoo’s animal ambassadors, she gets to meet and educate visitors about her species.

And while her morning walks are a good form of exercise for her, they also serve the purpose of getting her used to certain noises.

Chimba, the African crested porcupine, thought she'd start her day with a stroll along the Tropics Trail. Meet... Posted by Minnesota Zoo on Thursday, September 6, 2018

A regal waddle from our pronged pal.

The stroll took place along the zoo’s Tropics Trail, where Chimba was able to explore a new environment and change her daily routine.

Looking good, Chimba. Looking good.

Press Association