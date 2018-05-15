You’ve heard of police puppers, now get ready for: a feline pawficer.

Watch this police cat lift her right paw and get sworn in

Troy Police Department in Michigan, US, has sworn in its first ever police cat, an adoptee from animal welfare charity the Michigan Humane Society.

Pawficer Donut, a kitten and the newest (and cutest) member of the force, lifted her right paw and took an oath of office in front of two judges last week. Meet Pawfficer Donut, all tuckered out after getting officially appointed as our police cat. Welcome, Donut! pic.twitter.com/3yf45Eln8i — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) May 11, 2018 Donut’s work has been cut out for her from day one.

“As the Troy police cat, your role is to act as an ambassador to the community, to bridge the gap that sometimes exists between the police and the people they serve,” said Judge Kirsten Nielsen Hartig. She added that Donut would be responsible for helping to “show the human side” of police officers.

Meet the newest member of the @TroyMI_Police Feline Unit, Pawfficer Donut! 🍩🐱 pic.twitter.com/ejhHYkWcC3 — Michigan Humane Society (@mhumane) May 11, 2018 “Your role is to act as a representative and champion for shelter animals on social media and other outreach efforts,” added Judge Maureen McGinnis. It is hoped that Donut will encourage the adoption of other shelter animals.

Press Association