Watch this pesky bird give Schuh staff the runaround in Dublin

The feathered friend made its way into Schuh in the Dundrum shopping mall in Dublin, and prompted quite the window display for passers-by.

Filmed by Twitter user @chriscough, the bird, which appears to be a grey wagtail, apparently evaded staff for around 15 minutes.

“I was walking past and noticed the staff running round with bags trying to catch something, and then noticed the bird,” he said, adding that around 20 others stopped to witness the shenanigans.