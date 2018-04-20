News And Finally

Friday 20 April 2018

Watch this orangutan poke her aunt with a stick in an adorable bid for attention

It doesn’t look like it worked.

An orangutan being a nuisance with a stick (Chester Zoo)
An orangutan being a nuisance with a stick (Chester Zoo)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Welcoming a new addition to the family can be exciting for younger members, and that proved to be the case for one orangutan at Chester Zoo.

Five-year-old Tuti decided the best way to grab her aunt Emma’s attention, and thus get a chance to play with her new cousin, was to poke her with a stick.

A bold move, but was it a successful course of action?

The young Sumatran orangutan did her best with a number of sticks, but it didn’t seem to provide the results she was hoping for.

Better luck next time, Tuti!

Press Association

