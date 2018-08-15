Watch: This motorcyclist’s casual riding style is basically Superman flying

Many of you may find the mere idea of riding a motorcycle daunting, but for some people even the thrill of being on two wheels isn’t enough.

Many of you may find the mere idea of riding a motorcycle daunting, but for some people even the thrill of being on two wheels isn’t enough.

That appears to be the case for one biker in San Antonio, Texas, who was filmed casually riding along the motorway on their front – legs dangling out behind.

Welcome to San Antonio 😩😩😩😭😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/nOdB2oqWdY — Ace 🎬 (@AceTheShooterr) August 13, 2018

The daredevil’s horizontal approach to riding drew a lot of attention online, as well as the road.

Posted by Ace Scott, the footage has thousands of likes on Twitter – but not everyone thought it was a particularly smart piece of riding.

Darwin award coming soon. — Hiram Purkeypile (@HiramPurkeypile) August 14, 2018

Safety tip – sit on your bike.

Press Association