News And Finally

Saturday 11 August 2018

Watch this Moto GP rider surf on his bike after a crash in the rain

Both rider and camera operator showed off their skills.

The 26-year-old Honda rider got a chance to practise his surfing technique (RugliG/Getty Images)
The 26-year-old Honda rider got a chance to practise his surfing technique (RugliG/Getty Images)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Motorbike racing produces its fair share of spectacular falls, but rarely does it produce a save as magnificent as this multi-sport effort from Tetsuta Nagashima.

The Japanese rider was putting in some laps ahead of a Moto2 race in Austria, when his bike got away from him in the wet conditions.

But with so much water around, it did at least give the 26-year-old Honda rider a chance to practise his surfing technique.

Nagashima expertly rode his bike for some time before tumbling onto the grass, a far more forgiving surface than the hard track.

To complete the scene, perhaps try watching the incident with this music played over the top.

Ah, much better.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News