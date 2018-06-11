Watch this merry Scottish football fan fall off a wall mid-chant

Matthew Campbell was out for perhaps one-too-many drinks with his friend James McFaul on Friday night when he got up on the wall and took a little tumble.

Fortunately, Matthew wasn’t seriously hurt. James said he was just left winded and with a bump on his head.

The song Matthew was singing was We’re On Our Way, a chant from Livingston who won promotion to the Scottish Premiership via the play-offs in May – their second promotion on the trot.

🎶 We're on our way, we're on our way!



🎶 To the Premiership, we're on our way!



🎶 How do we get there I don't know!



🎶 How do we get there I don't care!



🎶 All I know that Livingston's on their way! pic.twitter.com/jQ22VHtJrz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 20, 2018

Livingston’s return to the Scottish top tier comes after a 12-year absence – so perhaps Matthew can be excused for still feeling celebratory.