Watch: This meaty huntsman spider was no match for a fearless wasp

Jace Watkins, 27, was playing with his children at his grandparents’ house in Mansfield Park, Adelaide, when the scene unfolded.

His video shows a wasp eagerly dragging the huntsman – more than twice its size – from a concrete slab into the grass.

He told the Press Association: “The huntsman dropped from the tin roof and landed next to me followed by the wasp. The wasp begin to pull it towards the grass when I rushed inside to get my phone out.

“I started recording just before it got to the grass. It was pretty cool. The wasp flew around it for several minutes after the video ended before we headed back inside and left it be.”