Watch this man interrupt a live news broadcast in hilarious fashion

Sky News’ Faisal Islam was in Aryshire on Thursday reporting on Prime Minister Theresa May’s tour of the UK when a passer-by dropped into shot to ask a question.

“Is this for Theresa May coming down?” he asked the production team, leaving Islam bemused and continuing to look into the camera.

"Is Theresa May coming?" - Passer-by interrupts @faisalislam during his Sky News live broadcast on @theresa_may's tour of the UK pic.twitter.com/rMAqJT354J — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 29, 2018

After a long pause, a member of the crew can be heard telling the man: “Just give us a sec”. The shot then cuts back to Adam Boulton in the studio, who continues with the broadcast.