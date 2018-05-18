What would you do if you found a lost baby goose on the street?

Watch this man and his friend lead a lost gosling back to its family

When entrepreneur Ben Yurcisin and his friend were faced with the dilemma, they took matters into their own hands.

On their way to a restaurant, the pair took a detour when they spotted the adorable gosling looking lost, and decided to lead it back to its family. “My best friend and I were walking to a diner in Hoboken, NJ. On our walk, I noticed there was a baby goose alone on the train tracks,” said Yurcisin.

The entrepreneur and founder of Fun Funders NYC added that the goose seemed “scared and out of place”. “We then remembered on the beginning of our walk, about 0.5 miles back, we passed a family of baby geese with their parents, so we assumed this was Jeffrey’s family (not sure where we thought of the name Jeffrey, it just felt right).

“So we tried comforting little Jeffrey and gaining his trust. After some ‘goose whispering’, for some reason he latched on to us and started following us wherever we went.” And that was it – Yurcisin and his friend called off their dinner plans and began the honourable journey of reuniting the lost goose with its family.

The video shows the adorable little one waddling away, determined to get back home. “(We) started leading him back to the family we found over 0.5 mile back, and little Jeffrey followed us on the whole journey until we finally reunited him with his family.

“He was a little trooper.”

Indeed he was. Be free, Jeffrey.

Press Association