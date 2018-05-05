A video shot by Memphis Zoo in Tennessee shows the moment keepers released a majestic bald eagle into the wild after it needed treatment at the zoo’s veterinary clinic.

Watch this majestic bald eagle get released into the wild from Memphis Zoo

Zoo staff members, accompanied by The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA), released the adult male bald eagle into Lauderdale County.

Memphis Zoo’s senior veterinarian, Dr Felicia Knightly, removed a blockage from the bird’s throat and monitored the bird’s recovery before releasing it. The video shows the bird of prey swooping off into the sky. Memphis Zoo staff members, accompanied by The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA), released a rehabilitated adult... Posted by Memphis Zoo on Friday, May 4, 2018 The incredible video now has 8,900 views.

Dr Knightly said: “Successfully treating, and ultimately releasing a bald eagle back into the wild is another rewarding way that conservation plays a role in our work… Partnering with the TWRA on this successful recovery has allowed Memphis Zoo to do what we do best – help animals thrive. “To see one of our nation’s symbols soar back into the sky today gave me great pride in this team effort.”

On average, Memphis Zoo helps to rehabilitate three bald eagles a year, which are returned to the location where they were originally found.

