It’s not every day that you get to see a man carve a knife from spaghetti, then cook and eat it but today is just such a day.

It’s not every day that you get to see a man carve a knife from spaghetti, then cook and eat it but today is just such a day.

Watch this Japanese craftsman make a functioning knife out of spaghetti then eat it

The YouTube channel kiwami japan sees a Japanese craftsman making a series of fascinating things, particularly focusing on making things razor sharp and his latest video turns pasta into a lethal weapon.

That remarkable knife you just watched being made, slicing vegetables and then being eaten took the creator two weeks to make and then an hour to cook. “It’s delicious,” he told the Press Association. “But it takes time to boil.”

The craftsman’s remarkable repertoire of knives also includes one made out of chocolate and a couple out of wood that are as sharp as a razor. “It is possible to make a knife with any material as long as it is a hard material,” he said.

The maker said he does not compare the sharpness of his knives but that his pasta creation is better than another he made out of dried, smoked bonito tuna, the world’s hardest food. Who knew fish and pasta could be so lethal?

If you would like to see more from this knife making master, check him out on YouTube or Twitter.

Press Association