If you’re a pet owner, the novelty of your dog or cat eating food has probably worn off, so how about a hippo?

Watch this humongous hippopotamus chowing down on some tasty fruit and veg

Bubbles is a hippo who resides at Fort Worth Zoo, sharing a habitat with Poppy, Jonsey and Daisy – but do any of them have as impressive a set of teeth as Bubbles?

A dentist’s nightmare.

How does the saying go ... “the early hippo gets the fruit?” 🍉 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Posted by Fort Worth Zoo on Sunday, September 16, 2018

Bubbles was being fed an early morning snack of watermelon, carrots and apples in the clip, which has been viewed thousands of times.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have food tossed into your mouth from time to time?

