News And Finally

Thursday 9 August 2018

Watch this guy play a no-look badminton shot on the World Championship stage

He won the point, too.

Sai Praneeth B of India plays a shot at the BWF World Championships (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Sai Praneeth might have lost his quarter-final match at the BWF badminton World Championships, but he did produce arguably the shot of the tournament.

The 25-year-old from India was playing against Japan’s Kento Momota for a place in the men’s singles semi-final when Momota appeared to have passed his opponent with a forehand.

But Praneeth wasn’t ready to lose the rally, so he did this.

The around-the-back shot earned Praneeth an unlikely point to go 2-0 up in the second game, but he was beaten 21-12 21-12 by the eventual tournament winner.

Even so, the shot was recognised as one of the best moments of the tournament.

Lesson learned: Never presume a point to be over against Praneeth.

