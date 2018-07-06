Golfers are probably used to looking out for stray golf balls on the course, but rarely does an apple core fly into view.

Watch this golfer accidentally throw an apple at his opponent’s caddie

However, that’s exactly what happened when Russell Knox approached a green at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Walking towards the pin with the remains of the apple in his hands, the 33-year-old Scot went to throw his food into the rough, but things did not go to plan.

“I had the apple in my hand… and I just saw someone at the last minute,” said Knox.

The result was a shanked throw that directed the apple’s remains onto the green and in the direction of Robert Karlsson’s caddie.

Poor moment in my apple throwing life happened today. I will be placing in trash/bin from now on. 😳😳🤣🤣#20footbirdieputtfollowed!!!!🍎 https://t.co/P501z2Ho1q — Russell Knox (@rooknox) July 6, 2018

The only way it could have gone better is if the apple had found its way into the hole, but you can’t have it all.

