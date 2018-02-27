Watch this epic fight between a teen’s pet dog and a plucky crayfish

Saylor Avara , 19, posted the video of her dog on Twitter, with the caption: “Only in Louisiana will you walk outside to find your dog fighting a crawfish.”

The dog, named Nylah, is seen jumping around excitedly at the crayfish, even flipping it over to play again when the crustacean fell on its back.

The video was taken in Houma, Louisiana, where crayfish – also known as crawfish – are popular.