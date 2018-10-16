News And Finally

Wednesday 17 October 2018

Watch this enormous alligator surprise golfers at a course in Florida

Forget birdies and albatrosses, that’s a massive ‘gator.

An alligator at Buffalo Creek golf course in Palmetto, Florida (Sage Stryczny)
An alligator at Buffalo Creek golf course in Palmetto, Florida (Sage Stryczny)

By Max McLean, Press Association

A couple of golfers in America were given a fright during their round at the weekend when a huge alligator crossed their path.

Sage Stryczny, 21, and his father were about to tee off on a par three at Buffalo Creek golf course in Palmetto, Florida, when they noticed the beast lying on a green.

Never know what your gunna come across on the golf course #florida #golf

Posted by Sage Stryczny on Saturday, October 13, 2018

The pair got to within 50 feet of the alligator, which was apparently taking a rest between ponds.

You’ll never complain about squirrels on the course again.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News