A couple of golfers in America were given a fright during their round at the weekend when a huge alligator crossed their path.

Watch this enormous alligator surprise golfers at a course in Florida

Sage Stryczny, 21, and his father were about to tee off on a par three at Buffalo Creek golf course in Palmetto, Florida, when they noticed the beast lying on a green.

Never know what your gunna come across on the golf course #florida #golf Posted by Sage Stryczny on Saturday, October 13, 2018

The pair got to within 50 feet of the alligator, which was apparently taking a rest between ponds.

You’ll never complain about squirrels on the course again.

Press Association