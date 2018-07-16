News And Finally

Tuesday 17 July 2018

Watch this elderly dog training to achieve her squirrel-catching dream

Tia is almost 16, very deaf and rather blind, but she’s still putting the hours in.

Tia the schnauzer in the gym (@SammyC00per/Twitter)
Tia the schnauzer in the gym (@SammyC00per/Twitter)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

From chasing a ball to running after cars and squirrels, being a dog takes a lot of energy.

That being the case, Tia, a 15-year-old standard schnauzer, has been putting the hours in at the gym to keep herself in peak condition – take a look.

Tia is the best friend of Sammy Cooper, a 23-year-old food blogger from Hertfordshire.

“Despite being in her senior years and very deaf and rather blind, Tia is still really active,” Sammy told the Press Association.

“She’s recently discovered the gym and loves nothing more than joining me in there to show me the ropes and provide some much-needed motivation.

“She’s a bit goofy and clumsy, but does everything with a smile on her face and brings a smile to everyone around her.”

Sammy said she is “a bit overwhelmed” by the reaction Tia has had online since she posted the video.

“Lots of people have said she’s an inspiration and the only gym partner anyone could ever need!” she said.

“But the one that touched me the most was a lady saying it brought back lovely memories of her late dog, and thanked me for sharing.”

An athlete. An inspiration. A dog.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News