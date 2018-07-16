Watch this elderly dog training to achieve her squirrel-catching dream

From chasing a ball to running after cars and squirrels, being a dog takes a lot of energy.

That being the case, Tia, a 15-year-old standard schnauzer, has been putting the hours in at the gym to keep herself in peak condition – take a look.

Tia clocking up some hours in the gym. Almost 16 but still working on her dream of one day catching that squirrel. A true inspupration. @dog_rates pic.twitter.com/cdBu0IYelD — Sammy Cooper (@SammyC00per) July 15, 2018

Tia is the best friend of Sammy Cooper, a 23-year-old food blogger from Hertfordshire.

“Despite being in her senior years and very deaf and rather blind, Tia is still really active,” Sammy told the Press Association.

“She’s recently discovered the gym and loves nothing more than joining me in there to show me the ropes and provide some much-needed motivation.

“She’s a bit goofy and clumsy, but does everything with a smile on her face and brings a smile to everyone around her.”

All you so called "athletes" need to step up your footwork game. If it doesnt look like this, youre trash. https://t.co/60i4fRlZUM — Tom (@NathanVTom) July 15, 2018

Sammy said she is “a bit overwhelmed” by the reaction Tia has had online since she posted the video.

“Lots of people have said she’s an inspiration and the only gym partner anyone could ever need!” she said.

“But the one that touched me the most was a lady saying it brought back lovely memories of her late dog, and thanked me for sharing.”

OMG!!! This sweetie looks just like my baby Nelly, she passed away almost 9 years ago. This brought back memories we had with our girl. Thank you for sharing. — Cindy (@BitchyDeeva) July 15, 2018

An athlete. An inspiration. A dog.

Press Association