Thursday 14 June 2018

Watch this eight-year-old drummer’s completely flawless Led Zeppelin cover

Yoyoka Soma entered the song into this year’s Hit Like A Girl percussion contest.

Yoyoka Soma earned a spot in the competition’s final round with her accomplished cover (Yoyoka Soma/Hit Like A Girl)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Led Zeppelin’s Good Times Bad Times is a hard song for any talented musician to pull off, but Yoyoka Soma filmed a flawless cover at the young age of eight.

The drummer performed the song as an entry to the seventh annual Hit Like A Girl contest.

The competition showcases the best of female percussionists from around the world, and Soma’s entry has floored thousands.

The young Japanese musician has been playing since the age of two. She now plays in a family band called Kaneaiyoyoka, and has played on over 100 stages.

Soma said: “The drum was the first instrument in which I felt an interest in my life. I also play the keyboard and perform as a vocalist. I compose lyrics and music as well.”

She added: “My dream is to be the best drummer in the world.”

The video now has over 1.7 million views, and plenty of awe-struck responses.

Soma earned a spot in the competition’s final round with her accomplished cover.

Yuki Ogawa, Minji Kim, and Roni Kaspi won first, second, and third place respectively.

