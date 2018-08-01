A chef at a Teppanyaki restaurant in Newcastle had literal egg on his face after a trick by a customer went awry.

Watch: This egg trick ended badly for the chef involved

In a video posted by Nelson Akotei Danquah, 22, his brother Joseph, 26, can be seen wearing a large chef hat and attempting a trick involving flicking a raw egg into his hat.

Unfortunately for the Hana Hana chef showing him the trick, Joseph’s aim was less than true.

Cant believe what I’ve just witnessed I’m actually dying at what my brother just done in hanna hanna 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ddzHTkWatO — NELSONDANQUAH 🇬🇭 (@nelsonakotei) July 31, 2018

Joseph bends to catch the egg in his hat, but it misses, smashing on the head of the surprised chef.

Nelson said the chef was “mostly in shock but we were all laughing”, taking the incident in his stride.

Since posting the video to Twitter, it has had over 600 likes. “I did not expect it to blow up like that,” said Nelson.

As they say, you can’t make great Twitter content without breaking a few eggs.

Press Association