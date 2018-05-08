Watch this dramatic rescue of a car driver from alligator-infested waters

The woman’s car crashed into the lake at speed after she fell asleep at the wheel in Sugar Land, Texas on Saturday.

Three brave officers lept into the lake, despite knowing it was home to alligators and snakes, in order to rescue the woman.

Sugar Land is Safer Than Ever Before, and We're Incredibly Proud The quick actions of several police officers Saturday...

Police were called by witnesses at 6.30am and responded within minutes.

Footage shows them smashing a window and pulling the woman to shore. The car sank shortly after.

Luckily for the woman involved, she was uninjured. One of the officers involved sustained minor injuries.