Watch this dog miraculously escape from a garbage truck’s crusher blade

After the RSPCA discovered the dog – who they have nicknamed Tippie – footage was found showing him stuck in the truck among the rubbish.

“Everyone originally thought that he had been tied up and thrown in a bag, but it’s now apparent that he was badly entangled in debris.

“It appears that he was hurled in with the bin contents and then whirled around with the rubbish as the crusher blade comes down again and again. No-one can believe he’s still alive.”