Watch this college football player’s canny interception pay immediate dividends

A wide receiver’s quick thinking led to one of the swiftest touchdowns you’re ever likely to see in a college football match between the Toledo Rockets and the VMI Keydets.

Toledo senior Cody Thompson, who graduated with a degree in marketing, was the man behind the incredible move, blocking a punt deep in VMI territory before somehow bringing the ball under his own control and walking directly into the end zone.

Blink and you’ll miss it.

The clip, posted by BCSN, has racked up millions of views – presumably from people watching it over and over again to work out how Thompson did it.

The touchdown contributed to a 66-3 victory for the Rockets, making it their largest margin of victory since 1951.

When things like Thompson’s interception go your way, you know it’s going to be a good day.

