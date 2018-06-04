Watch this champion racehorse artfully playing with a jolly ball

Tapwrit is a four-year-old champion racehorse from America who won the 2017 Belmont Stakes, a race held in the US, and when he’s not busy running as fast as he can, he likes to do this.

I finally got to see Tapwrit playing with his ball. It's even more joyful to watch in person. He's just so happy, and his ball handling skills have even improved. #LebronWho pic.twitter.com/nZr7eeT6Vg

“Tapwrit became well known for his skills with the Jolly Ball. He’s a playful horse, and the Jolly Ball gives him an outlet for his playful energy.

“He can often be found playing with it when he’s not eating or resting,” Alysse continued. “A lot of racehorses have Jolly Balls to play with, but not many are quite as skilful at spinning it by the bungee cord as Tapwrit is.”