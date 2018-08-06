Watch this blind rescue hedgehog frolicking under a garden sprinkler

If any one animal sums up what it’s like to be in Britain in the summer of 2018, it’s Sacha the blind rescue hedgehog.

Having been attacked back in May 2017, Sacha was taken in by Jane Milton, who houses the hedgehog in her garden, where she has the run of two purpose-built houses and plenty of shade.

But in the current heatwave, this hedgehog couldn’t seem to resist frolicking under a garden sprinkler in the early hours of yet another warm day.

Jane said that due to Sacha’s blindness she is often outside during the day when she should not be, and occasionally requires a little steering in the right direction.

“She leans slightly to one side and so often spins around, but if I feel it is getting too much I divert her with food or pick her up and move her,” Jane told the Press Association.

“She has been unsettled by the heat so I have been making sure she is in the shade as much as I can. As she is blind she is often out during the day, which of course she should not be.”

And while Sacha has lived a traumatic life, she is being well looked after these days.

“She eats meat flavours of cat food, some fruits and berries and currently is loving watermelon, pumpkin seeds and blueberries,” said Jane.

“I make sure she has access to water and my dogs seem to deter foxes coming into the garden. I have high fences so she should not be able to get out of the garden and my neighbours know I have her too, so if ever they see a hedgehog (there are quite a few) they often check if it is mine.”

Sacha’s living her best life, and we’re all here for it.

To read more about what to do if you see a wild hedgehog out and about, click here.

Press Association