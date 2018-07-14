News And Finally

Saturday 14 July 2018

Watch this baseball player climb a wall to prevent a home run

What a grab.

A stock image of a baseball glove and a ball on a field – (Willard/Getty Images)
A stock image of a baseball glove and a ball on a field – (Willard/Getty Images)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Baseball’s Hollywood moments might be expected to come from the bat, but with a catch as good as this Billy Hamilton effort there’s room for fielders in the limelight too.

The Cincinnati Reds centre was fielding during the seventh inning of a 9-1 win against the St Louis Cardinals when Matt Carpenter hit a pitch in his direction.

Backpedalling while desperately attempting to keep his eyes on the prize, Hamilton leapt high and made a sensational grab to prevent what looked to be a certain home run.

The catch has been touted as one of the best of the season, something Hamilton’s team-mate Amir Garrett probably agrees with.

“I’ve never seen a catch like that before, live,” Garrett said. “I think that has to be one of the greatest catches I have seen in my life.”

See, it’s not just home runs that create fireworks at the ball park.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News