Watch this baby sun bear enjoying hugs from their mum

The UK’s first sun bear cub was born at Chester Zoo in June and fans have been tracking the adorable little one’s progress on social media.

The latest video shows the cub, who has yet to be named, enjoying hugs with their mum Milli in their indoor habitat.

🐻 CUB CAM 🐻 Just a mama bear huggin' her baby bear ❤️️😩 Posted by Chester Zoo on Thursday, August 16, 2018

The little cub, whose gender is not yet clear, is the offspring of Milli and father Toni – two bears who were rescued from the illegal wildlife trade.

“It’s a learning curve for Milli, but she’s doing everything right,” Chester Zoo wrote on Facebook. “She’s positioning the cub so it can feed properly and using her characteristically long tongue to keep her infant clean.”

Sun bears are the world’s smallest bears, and earlier footage shows just how tiny the little one was just a month ago.

Milli's special cub is 30 days old today! 🐻 The little one is wide-eyed, growing up fast and starting to wriggle around independently from mum. It's even developed its iconic sun bear crest. 😍 Posted by Chester Zoo on Friday, July 13, 2018

Parents Milli and Tony were rescued from Cambodia as cubs and nursed back to health before arriving at Chester Zoo.

Tim Rowlands, curator of mammals, said after the cub’s birth: “Chester Zoo was specially selected to work with Milli and Toni and continue their care… It’s simply fantastic that we’ve been able to help them come this far and have a cub together.”

The birth is a boon for sun bears, which are a rare and endangered species from south east Asia.

Press Association