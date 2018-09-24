Watch this baby orangutan hiccuping in its sleep, because it’s absurdly cute

Is there anything more agonisingly cute than a sleepy baby orangutan hiccuping?

If you’re not sure, today’s your lucky day – because little Lily from Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas has been filmed doing exactly that.



Sleepy baby hiccups. ❤️ Lily was born Sept. 7 via C-section and she and her mom, Daisy, are doing incredibly well given... Posted by Sedgwick County Zoo on Sunday, September 23, 2018

Nope, there’s nothing more adorable, it’s just not possible.

Lily was born via Caesarean section on September 7, after mum Daisy showed signs of complications, by doctors from College Hill Obstetrics and Gynaecology – who usually treat humans.

“The hiccups are one of many example of how orangutans are so very similar to humans,” the zoo told the Press Association.

“We are both primates, and share many traits.”

Since arriving in the world the little one has proved to be a smash hit on the zoo’s social media channels.

Lily has been cared for by keepers in the first weeks of her life while Daisy recovers from the birth.

