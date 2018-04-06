Watch this artist set fire to his work as he creates masterpieces with gunpowder

Independent.ie

Norwegian artist Dino Tomic has gone viral for showcasing beautiful works of art… and then setting them on fire.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/watch-this-artist-set-fire-to-his-work-as-he-creates-masterpieces-with-gunpowder-36781126.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36781122.ece/c1e72/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_0474deaf-07f0-45fa-a690-a720c89863d3_1