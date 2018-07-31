News And Finally

Tuesday 31 July 2018

Watch: This actual horse walking into a bar is making jokes a reality

‘It’s honestly not THAT common.’

A horse walked into a bar…(@DaisyGlaspie/Twitter)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

A horse walking into a bar might sound like the start of a certain trite joke about long faces, but it turns out it’s actually been a real-life situation in Texas.

That’s according to viral video filmed in the city of Lubbock, where a man is seen riding his fine steed into a bar called the Blue Light.

Be warned – there’s some very strong language in the clip.

The video was posted by 22-year-old Daisy Glaspie, who promises that even in Texas this is a rare occurrence.

“It’s honestly not THAT common for someone to ride horseback to a bar,” Daisy told the Press Association. “However, some grocery stores still have hitching posts that you can tie your horse up to while you shop.”

Daisy’s video has thousands of likes on Twitter, where many users identified with the situation.

“I was honestly surprised the video gained this much attention!” said Daisy. “It was just a little joke I shared, since it’s a cliche that ‘people from Texas ride their horses everywhere!’

“It makes me happy that my video was able to make so many people laugh and smile!”

Press Association

