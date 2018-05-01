Watch this aardvark guzzle down avocado like a hungry millennial

Happy 14th Birthday Ali! Her care team gave her a special cake made of her normal insectivore diet topped with bananas and avocados on top. The avocados were recommended by the Zoo’s nutritionist because they’re good for her skin! Ali was kind enough to share the cake with her baby Winsol. #aadorableaardvark #cincinnatizoo #cincinnati

A post shared by Cincinnati Zoo (@cincinnatizoo) on Apr 26, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT