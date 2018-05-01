News And Finally

Tuesday 1 May 2018

Watch this aardvark guzzle down avocado like a hungry millennial

Ali the aardvark got a very special cake for her 14th birthday.

Avocados for sale on a stall in Berwick Street market, London

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

You might think that aardvarks only like eating ants – but this video proves otherwise.

For her 14th birthday, Ali the aardvark, who lives at Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio, was given a special insect-based cake with a topping of avocado and banana.

And she seemed to really love it.

Also munching the avocado confection was Ali’s baby son Winsol, who was born in March.

Aardvarks, which are found in the wild in central and southern Africa, are nocturnal animals that generally use their long tongues to lap up insects.

But they work equally well for avocado.

