Watch this 100-year-old break a world record in the 60-metre sprint
Age is just a number, as is the world record this guy just broke!
If you’re after inspiration to help you get off the sofa and get running, Orville Rogers’ efforts might be just what you need.
The 100-year-old from Dallas, Texas, took part in the 2018 USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships this weekend, and having set a record in the 400 metres on Friday, turned his attention to the 60-metre event.
Orville’s the man in blue. On your marks, get set, go!
🚨🚨 World Record Alert! 🚨 🚨— USATF (@usatf) March 17, 2018
100-year-old Orville Rogers (lane 2) set a new age group record in the men's 60m in 19.13 at USATF Masters Indoor Championships! #USATFmasterstrack pic.twitter.com/A3QuZz1iPZ
Edward Cox is the speedy fella, whose time of 11.73 seconds won him the M90 title, while Orville managed a time of 19.13 seconds, an age-group record.
Orville also went on to set a M100 age-group record in the 1,500 metres, achieving a time of just over 20 minutes.
Four world records were set by athletes aged 100 or older on Saturday, two by Orville and two by Julia Hawkins, 102, who set a pending world record in the W100 60 metre event as well as an indoor shot-put record.
GOALS. 💯 and 102 years old and not slowing down.— USATF (@usatf) March 17, 2018
📷: Orville Rogers and Julia Hawkins at USATF Masters Indoor Championships, credit USATF pic.twitter.com/dLv8XZtWFn
A pair of champions worthy of the 100 emoji.
Press Association