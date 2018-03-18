Watch this 100-year-old break a world record in the 60-metre sprint

The 100-year-old from Dallas, Texas, took part in the 2018 USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships this weekend, and having set a record in the 400 metres on Friday, turned his attention to the 60-metre event.

Orville’s the man in blue. On your marks, get set, go!

100-year-old Orville Rogers (lane 2) set a new age group record in the men's 60m in 19.13 at USATF Masters Indoor Championships! #USATFmasterstrack pic.twitter.com/A3QuZz1iPZ — USATF (@usatf) March 17, 2018

Edward Cox is the speedy fella, whose time of 11.73 seconds won him the M90 title, while Orville managed a time of 19.13 seconds, an age-group record.