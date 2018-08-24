Two young red panda cubs have been exploring their enclosure at Symbio Wildlife Park in Sydney, Australia.

Watch these two cute red panda cubs on their magical journey through infancy

The cute pair, Shifu and Makalu, were born on January 14 this year, and the wildlife park has released adorable footage of their journey through infancy.

The fluffy youngsters can be seen toddling around their enclosure, eating together, and playing in the wildlife park.

Symbio Wildlife Park said: “Shifu and Makalu have grown into the cutest and most loveable little guys and have definitely found their way into the heart of their favourite zookeeper, Beth, and visitors to the park alike.”

Endangered in the wild, these cubs form an important link in the captive breeding population of their species.

Also known as the lesser panda or the red bear-cat, it is estimated there are only about 10,000 mature red pandas remaining in the wild.

Press Association