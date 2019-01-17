Dogs, cats and even a hamster were blessed outside a Madrid church on Thursday morning to celebrate the Feast of Saint Anthony of Abbot, Spain’s patron saint of animals.

Dogs, cats and even a hamster were blessed outside a Madrid church on Thursday morning to celebrate the Feast of Saint Anthony of Abbot, Spain’s patron saint of animals.

Watch these animals queuing very patiently before being blessed in Spain

The pets waited in line with their owners before being blessed with holy water by Father Angel and other priests.

The tradition, which takes place every year on January 17, is meant to bring the animals health and protection for the coming year.

A crowded annual mass also takes place on the day, where even the pets are welcome inside the church.

(Manu Fernandez/AP)

Believers are also meant to buy bread rolls for Saint Anthony in a festival that has been part of the Madrid calendar since the 1980s.

Press Association