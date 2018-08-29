News And Finally

Wednesday 29 August 2018

Watch these adorable snow leopard cubs roughhousing with one another

Adorable, but potentially dangerous.

A snow leopard and its cubs play at San Francisco Zoo – (San Francisco Zoo/Facebook)
By Max McLean, Press Association

These adorable snow leopard cubs will soon become more deadly than they are cute, so for now let’s all just enjoy them at their sweetest.

The male and female, born in June this year at San Francisco Zoo and Gardens, only made their debut in their outdoor enclosure earlier in August, but already they seem comfortable enough to mess around on their own.

A bit of peace and quiet for the mother and father, at least.

We have got some climbers on our hands! We are excited to watch these two continue to grow ❄️❄️

As with many other animals, this is a crucial period of development for the cubs, testing out their physical capabilities and developing skills such as pouncing and climbing together.

Two snow leopard cubs at San Francisco Zoo and Gardens – (Marianne Hale/San Francisco Zoo and Gardens)

Just remember though: cute now, incredibly dangerous very soon.

