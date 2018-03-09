Watch these adorable animals get into the spirit of Mother’s Day at Twycross Zoo

An assortment of animals, including Amur leopards, gorillas and giraffes, gather with their offspring to receive special gift boxes to celebrate the occasion.

The treats included paper flowers, food hung from the ceiling for a family of giraffes, and food for Amur leopard family Kristen and her twins Kira and Samara. All were very well received.

The oldest mother in the group is Ozala the gorilla, who is almost 24. She was joined by sons Lope, five, and Shufai, one.