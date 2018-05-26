Watch the wonderful moment Liverpool fan surprised his tearful dad in Kiev

Sean Quinn, 24, had been backpacking in Australia, but travelled for three days to make it to the Ukrainian capital to see the Reds face off against Real Madrid – and to surprise his overjoyed dad, Bill.

Sean surprised Bill while he was posing for a photo, saying: “I hope you’ve changed enough money for us Bilbo.”

Bill’s wonderful reaction was met with cheers from their friends, and the father and son, both originally from Liverpool, embraced after it had all sunk in.