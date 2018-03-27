The UK’s only polar bear cub has been enjoying some downtime with their mum by playing in a paddling pool in her enclosure.

The UK’s only polar bear cub has been enjoying some downtime with their mum by playing in a paddling pool in her enclosure.

Watch the UK’s only polar bear cub playing in water and just living their best life

The little one became the first of its species to be born in the UK for 25 years in December, and it’s fair to say it looks to be enjoying life at the Royal Zoological Society’s Highland Wildlife Park.

Adorable. Born to mother Victoria, the cub is not old enough for keepers to know their sex yet and does not have a name.

Its keepers put the paddling pool in the enclosure so they could get used to playing in water before venturing to the main pool in the outdoor enclosure. Having spent four months in their maternity den, Victoria and her cub have only just emerged.

The moment you've all been waiting for, here's the cub first emerging from the den under Victoria's watchful eye! #BritainsPolarBearCub pic.twitter.com/brvRZ7PNBW — HighlandWildlifePark (@HighlandWPark) March 18, 2018 Visitors to the park now have the opportunity to see the little cub, although the park can’t guarantee the pair will be visible on every visit. “While the cub will become more confident and start to explore the large enclosure with Victoria, this will take time and they will always have access to their den for peace and quiet,” head keeper Una Richardson said.

Press Association