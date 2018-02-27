Watch the terrifying moment a truck slams into a loaded bus during a six-vehicle pile-up

A crash in Canada involving two buses, two lorries and two passenger vehicles was caught on video by one of the passengers.

Screaming and shouting can be heard in the clip, which shows a truck hurtling towards the stationary bus on the Coquihalla Highway in British Columbia.

The video was filmed by passenger Lacey Shepherd, at about 8pm on Sunday. Local health services said 29 patients were taken to hospital after the crash, with their conditions ranging from stable to critical.

Final update on the #Coquihalla MVI: A total of 29 patients were transported to hospital by ground and air in conditions ranging from stable to critical. A total of 136 uninjured people were taken to a warming centre in Hope. We have now cleared the scene. #bcehs — EmergHealthServices (@BC_EHS) February 26, 2018 A further 136 people who were not injured were taken to shelters to warm up after being trapped on the road in snowy conditions. The Canadian mounted police put the crash down to the weather, saying: “Winter driving conditions are considered to be a major contributing factor in this collision and driver impairment does not appear to be a factor.”

Press Association