Tuesday 23 October 2018

Watch the tense moment a 16-year-old dethroned the seven-time Tetris champion

The game itself is older than he is…

Two hands with Tetris-style blocks (TPopova/Getty Images)
By Max McLean, Press Association

The world of classic Tetris was rocked this weekend when a teenager dethroned the seven-time Classic Tetris World Champion.

Joseph Saelee, 16, won the ninth annual CTWC at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo after more than 100 competitors vied for the big prize.

The competition saw entrants playing the 1989 Nintendo Entertainment System version of the game, and the last moments in this year’s final were as tense as any great sporting moment.

After two days of gruelling competition just two players remained, with Saelee defeating Jonas Neubauer, who had won the title on seven of the previous eight occasions.

To put that into context…

Saelee took home 1,000 dollars for his efforts, as well as an appropriately themed trophy.

With the game being 29 years old, Saelee wasn’t even born until 13 years later…

With time on his side, how many more world titles can this guy win?

Press Association

