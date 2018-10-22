Watch the tense moment a 16-year-old dethroned the seven-time Tetris champion

The world of classic Tetris was rocked this weekend when a teenager dethroned the seven-time Classic Tetris World Champion.

Joseph Saelee, 16, won the ninth annual CTWC at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo after more than 100 competitors vied for the big prize.

The competition saw entrants playing the 1989 Nintendo Entertainment System version of the game, and the last moments in this year’s final were as tense as any great sporting moment.

After two days of gruelling competition just two players remained, with Saelee defeating Jonas Neubauer, who had won the title on seven of the previous eight occasions.

To put that into context…

Imagine a 16 year old defeating Roger Federer ! Beyond Epic!!!! — Abhishek Singh (@abhishekscric18) October 22, 2018

Saelee took home 1,000 dollars for his efforts, as well as an appropriately themed trophy.

With the game being 29 years old, Saelee wasn’t even born until 13 years later…

Fun fact: NES Tetris is 13 years older than our current world champion. Almost double in age. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #CTWX — Tetris Championship (@TheCTWC) October 22, 2018

With time on his side, how many more world titles can this guy win?

Press Association