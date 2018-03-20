News And Finally

Tuesday 20 March 2018

Watch the remarkable moment this dog said ‘I love you’ to her owner

No, seriously.

Precious the dog

By Ali Mason and Edd Dracott, Press Association

A doggie miracle has gone viral on Twitter.

Kesslie McCormick was telling her dog Precious she loved her, when she got the most remarkable response – take a look.

That’s right, she definitely just said “I love you” back. Well, sort of.

It turns out this isn’t the first time the Mini Australian Shepherd has done such a trick either.

“Precious is a talker,” Kesslie, a 16-year-old from Texas, told the Press Association. “She’s always trying to communicate with us. She has said words like hello, and no.

“This video was a shock to me because I wasn’t expecting her to say it back!”

No one was, and naturally Precious has now been shared tens of thousands of times online.

Perhaps the best reaction to Precious’ three words has been the attempts by fellow Twitter user’s doggos.

There have been some decent attempts.

And some which still need a little work.

Sounds like Precious needs to offer a few lessons.

