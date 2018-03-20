A doggie miracle has gone viral on Twitter .

Watch the remarkable moment this dog said ‘I love you’ to her owner

Kesslie McCormick was telling her dog Precious she loved her, when she got the most remarkable response – take a look.

I was just talking to my dog and then this happened ...😳 pic.twitter.com/z1utzeLkOT — Kesslie 💕 (@kesslieshaye) March 18, 2018 That’s right, she definitely just said “I love you” back. Well, sort of. It turns out this isn’t the first time the Mini Australian Shepherd has done such a trick either.

“Precious is a talker,” Kesslie, a 16-year-old from Texas, told the Press Association. “She’s always trying to communicate with us. She has said words like hello, and no. “This video was a shock to me because I wasn’t expecting her to say it back!”

No one was, and naturally Precious has now been shared tens of thousands of times online. She says hi to twitter pic.twitter.com/sDQg1rTwn2 — Kesslie 💕 (@kesslieshaye) March 19, 2018 Perhaps the best reaction to Precious’ three words has been the attempts by fellow Twitter user’s doggos.

There have been some decent attempts. 😉😉😉😉😉😉 pic.twitter.com/qdiZltJ91W — h a z e e e e 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@haleyk_allday) March 19, 2018 My dogs attempt 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/N3Ipwgh39v — 5'6 Son Gohan Fan Club (@dannysayswoof) March 19, 2018 And some which still need a little work.

My dog fake pic.twitter.com/0GhlmCHDVh — Sassh 💓 (@sasshlie) March 20, 2018 Sounds like Precious needs to offer a few lessons.

Press Association