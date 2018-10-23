The Portland Trail Blazers brought a little Halloween fun to the NBA when they arrived at their latest match in spooky costumes.

The Portland Trail Blazers brought a little Halloween fun to the NBA when they arrived at their latest match in spooky costumes.

Watch the Portland Trail Blazers arrive at NBA game in spooky Halloween fashion

The team were preparing for their third match of the new season, this time against the Washington Wizards, but seemed in relaxed mood.

Highlights included Freddy Krueger, a penguin and a kangaroo, but the main event was undoubtedly Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Damian Lillard was the man beneath the mask, with the Portland player wearing a T-shirt and holding a championship belt to complete the look.

When the retired wrestler caught wind of the costume, he appeared to be in favour.

Oh Hell Yeah!!! RT @BleacherReport: Dame pulled up to the game as Stone Cold 🍻



(via @trailblazers) pic.twitter.com/yfhbeLIRlE — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) October 23, 2018

However, while it was the players acting spookily ahead of the game, the scoreboard was the only thing scaring Trail Blazers fans by the end of it, with the team losing their first game of the season.

Frightening stuff.

Press Association